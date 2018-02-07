Crash Involving School Bus This Morning

Two students sustained minor injuries today after a school bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck before school this morning.

According to information from Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Rock Springs Police Department, bus number 50 was at the intersection of 9th Street and the Belt Loop heading toward Eastside Elementary at about 7:43 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a pickup traveling at a low speed. A total of 23 passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash.

A student on scene reported neck pain, so paramedics were dispatched and the student was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and later released to a relative.

Another student later complained of head pain while at school. That student was taken to a local physician by his parents and released.

All other children were evaluated at the scene and released by paramedics to attend school. Parents were notified of the crash.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

The RSPD says the pickup driver was cited for Following Too Close.

Sweetwater County School District #1 in a statement reminds all drivers to be on the lookout for school buses during all hours of the day.