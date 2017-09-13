Crash Near Alpine Claims Life of Montana Man

A Montana died in a crash near Alpine, Wyoming yesterday morning.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, James Watters, 45 of Dillon, Montana, died in a crash that occurred at about 5:30 a.m. near mile post 120 on US 89.

Watters was driving southbound in a 1997 Subaru Outback when, for reasons unknown, the Subaru drifted off the north shoulder of the roadway and struck a rock embankment. The vehicle then vaulted and rolled once before coming to a rest on its wheels on the north side of the highway.

During the rollover, Watters and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Both occupants were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Watters was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The passenger was transported via ambulance to the Star Valley Medical Center.

This is the 103rd fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 83 in 2016, 111 in 2015, and 107 in 201.