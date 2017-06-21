Rock Springs Man Injured In Crash On US 191

A Rock Springs man was transported to the hospital today after overturning his truck on US 191 north.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on US 191 near mile post 35. A commercial truck was transporting frac sand for Killer B Trucking northbound on US 191 north when the truck began to drift to the right. The driver overcorrected causing the truck to flip on its side blocking both lanes of traffic.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Alex Jones of Rock Springs, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road was periodically closed for 3.5 hours. Some traffic was allowed to pass through as the investigation and clean up continued.

According to WHP, Jones was cited for failing to maintain his lane. The incident remains under investigation for possible additional charges.