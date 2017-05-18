Credit Card “Skimmers” Found In Pinedale Locations

An investigation in Sublette County has found that multiple credit card readers in the Pinedale area were compromised by skimming devices.

According to a release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, multiple people in the Pinedale area have reported fraudulent activity on their accounts since Monday, May 15, 2017.

The investigation found there were multiple locations in the Pinedale area with credit card readers compromised by “skimmers.” These devices are attached to a credit card reader and download credit and debit card information. That information is then transferred to remote locations.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to monitor their credit card and debit card activity daily, and report any fraudulent transactions to their bank and law enforcement.