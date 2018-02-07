Crews Respond To Tractor-Trailer Crash In Hoback Canyon this Morning

At approximately 8:55 a.m this morning, emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident on northbound US 191. Upon arrival, crews found a northbound Doug Andrus tractor-trailer combination on its side. The truck was traveling through the Hoback Canyon near Cliff Creek when it crashed on its side.

The driver stated he was traveling roughly, 62-63 mph in a 55 mph zone and approaching a sharp left-hand corner near milepost 149. The driver, who was eating breakfast at the time, did not realize the corner was so close. The tractor-trailer straightened out the roadway as the road begin to curve left. The tractor-trailer drove off the right side of the roadway, striking two delineator posts while overcorrecting to the left. The vehicle rolled onto its passenger side, blocking the northbound lane of travel.

The truck was hauling a full load of cardboard weighing it at an estimated 78,000 lbs. The trailer is in the process of being unloaded before the tractor and trailer could be stood up. Traffic is reduced to one lane and is expected to last most of the day with minimal delays. The Idaho male driver was cited for careless driving.