Crime Stoppers Seeks Identity of Shoplifting Suspects

Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has released photos of two suspects in a shoplifting incident which occurred at the Loaf N Jug on College Drive.

The two men allegedly arrived at the Loaf N Jug at about 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, November 25th. They were in an older model (2004 to 2007) black Chevy truck. Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers reports that the two men were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident.

Anyone who can identify the men in the photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-362-6575.