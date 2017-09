Green River Police Report: September 21, 2017

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls.

G17091070 GRPD 07:31:11 09/21/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR NFA

G17091071 GRPD 07:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091072 GRPD 07:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091073 GRPD 07:00:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091074 GRPD 07:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091075 GRPD 07:00:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol UNF

G17091076 GRPD 09:18:23 09/21/17 EMS NFA

G17091077 GRPD 09:42:58 09/21/17 Follow-up MEDICINE BOW DR RTF

G17091078 GRPD 09:57:30 09/21/17 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091079 GRPD 11:09:24 09/21/17 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G17091080 GRPD 11:23:25 09/21/17 Search Warrant ALABAMA DR NFA

G17091081 GRPD 11:46:50 09/21/17 Animal Calls MISSISSIPPI ST RTF

G17091082 GRPD 12:08:35 09/21/17 Animal Calls ALASKA DR NFA

G17091083 GRPD 11:03:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091084 GRPD 12:31:10 09/21/17 Traffic Offense CUMORAH WAY & W TETON BLVD NFA

G17091085 GRPD 12:33:36 09/21/17 Animal Calls 1615 HITCHING POST DR; GREEN RIVER HIGH SCHOOL NFA

G17091086 GRPD 13:18:22 09/21/17 Suspicious 91 I 80 WB NFA

G17091087 GRPD 13:33:03 09/21/17 Welfare Check RTF

G17091088 GRPD 13:11:04 09/21/17 EMS MM85 HWY 374 NFA

G17091089 GRPD 13:46:33 09/21/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091090 GRPD 14:19:21 09/21/17 Vandalism CASTLE ROCK CT RTF

G17091091 GRPD 14:39:00 09/21/17 Alcohol Offense 440 UINTA DR; HARLEY DAVIDSON NFA

G17091092 GRPD 14:58:37 09/21/17 Abandoned Vehicle S 1ST W NFA

G17091093 GRPD 15:33:51 09/21/17 Abuse NFA

G17091094 GRPD 15:51:13 09/21/17 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & BARNHART ST NFA

G17091095 GRPD 16:05:28 09/21/17 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR NFA

G17091096 GRPD 16:00:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol

G17091097 GRPD 15:45:58 09/21/17 Extra Patrol

G17091098 GRPD 15:00:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol

G17091099 GRPD 16:58:00 09/21/17 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091100 GRPD 17:07:37 09/21/17 Animal Calls COLORADO DR RTF

G17091101 GRPD 17:17:07 09/21/17 Animal Calls MARYLAND DR & COLORADO DR NFA

G17091102 GRPD 15:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091103 GRPD 15:00:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol

G17091104 GRPD 15:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091105 GRPD 15:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091106 GRPD 18:15:06 09/21/17 EMS NFA

G17091107 GRPD 15:19:19 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091108 GRPD 18:42:32 09/21/17 Animal Calls Jensen NFA

G17091109 GRPD 18:54:03 09/21/17 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G17091110 GRPD 18:54:04 09/21/17 Traffic Stop UPLAND& ALABAMA

G17091111 GRPD 18:55:19 09/21/17 Traffic Stop ALABAMA&UPLAND NFA

G17091112 GRPD 18:58:08 09/21/17 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD RTF

G17091113 GRPD 19:08:04 09/21/17 Assault UINTA DR; LITTLE BEAR MOTEL NFA

G17091114 GRPD 19:16:39 09/21/17 Citizen Assist NFA

G17091115 GRPD 19:29:31 09/21/17 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; GREEN RIVER PD NFA

G17091116 GRPD 19:03:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol

G17091117 GRPD 21:00:39 09/21/17 Suspicious CROSSBOW DR

G17091118 GRPD 21:00:00 09/21/17 Security Check NFA

G17091119 GRPD 23:00:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091120 GRPD 23:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091121 GRPD 23:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091122 GRPD 23:00:00 09/21/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091123 GRPD 23:00:00 09/21/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091124 GRPD 00:00:00 09/22/17 Property Watch NFA

G17091125 GRPD 00:00:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091126 GRPD 00:40:09 09/22/17 Field Contact 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG 3187 NFA

G17091127 GRPD 01:02:46 09/22/17 Parking Problem HITCHING POST DR & N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G17091128 GRPD 03:03:00 09/22/17 Extra Patrol NFA

G17091129 GRPD 04:36:36 09/22/17 Alarm NFA

G17091130 GRPD 04:49:37 09/22/17 Animal Calls W RAILROAD AVE & N 5TH W NFA

G17091131 GRPD 05:00:00 09/22/17 Security Check NFA

Clearance Code Description of code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded