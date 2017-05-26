Green River Police Reports: May 25, 2017

Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201728489 GRPD 5/25/17 7:17 TRAFFIC STOP COMMERCE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201728501 GRPD 5/25/17 8:37 PARKING PROBLEM 750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER

Parking citation issued for parking in a no parking zone.

201728502 GRPD 5/25/17 8:38 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA WAY, GREEN RIVER

Animal Control Officers received a call of a rabbit in a cat trap.

201728508 GRPD 5/25/17 8:53 PARKING PROBLEM 750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER

Parking citation issued for parking in a no parking zone.

201728509 GRPD 5/25/17 8:54 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201728510 GRPD 5/25/17 8:57 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000156

Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to

a report of a school bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and contacted Alejandro Acosta,

age 21 of Casper, who was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus.

201728518 GRPD 5/25/17 9:24 ILLEGAL DUMPING 420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000157

Officers received a report of someone using the reporting party’s outdoor trash can without permission.

Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201728536 GRPD 5/25/17 11:00 ESCORT

201728569 GRPD 5/25/17 12:17 FOLLOW UP RIDGE XING, GREEN RIVER

201728572 GRPD 5/25/17 12:30 FOLLOW UP 200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201728580 GRPD 5/25/17 12:47 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER

Traffic citation for cell phone use.

201728582 GRPD 5/25/17 12:53 PROPERTY WATCH

201728585 GRPD 5/25/17 13:01 AGENCY ASSIST

Officers assisted the Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check on conditions in a residence.

201728586 GRPD 5/25/17 13:02 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER 201705000158

Officers met with a City of Green River employee, who reported damage to a fire hydrant. Officers completed

a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201728594 GRPD 5/25/17 13:24 HARASSMENT

Officers met with an individual at the police department, who reported possible harassment over the internet.

201728604 GRPD 5/25/17 14:26 VIN CHECK EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER

201728607 GRPD 5/25/17 14:42 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201728613 GRPD 5/25/17 15:06 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER 201705000159

Officers emptied the prescription drug drop box in the police department lobby for future destruction.

201728617 GRPD 5/25/17 15:15 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000160

201728624 GRPD 5/25/17 15:46 ANIMAL CALLS ALASKA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000161

Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the owner of the

dog, who advised their dog had gotten caught in their fence and when freed stopped barking.

201728631 GRPD 5/25/17 16:03 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201728635 GRPD 5/25/17 16:22 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who had been sitting in the reporting party’s vehicle and

left on foot. The individual had been at an appointment in the area and returned to their care taker.

201728637 GRPD 5/25/17 16:25 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER 201705000162

Officers responded to a report of juveniles jumping off porches in the area. Officers contacted the juveniles

who were going door to door seeing if anyone needed yard work done. The juveniles were advised to be

aware of posted notices about trespassing and solicitation.

201728644 GRPD 5/25/17 16:56 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving erratically.

201728650 GRPD 5/25/17 17:37 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a report of individuals going door to door attempting to sell some kind of cleaner.

201728654 GRPD 5/25/17 18:06 PARKING PROBLEM JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers received a parking complaint of a parked vehicle blocking an alley.

201728658 GRPD 5/25/17 18:43 MEDICAL SERVICE

Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201728659 GRPD 5/25/17 18:47 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000163

201728660 GRPD 5/25/17 18:49 CITIZEN ASSIST BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER

Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist

201728667 GRPD 5/25/17 19:19 HARASSMENT

Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of possible harassment.

201728671 GRPD 5/25/17 20:24 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER 201705000164

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal

dispute.

201728673 GRPD 5/25/17 20:42 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201728690 GRPD 5/25/17 22:53 SHOTS FIRED EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER

Officers responded to a report of two loud noises in the area. Officers checked the area and contacted the

reporting party who advised they saw fireworks in the area.

201728693 GRPD 5/25/17 23:14 CITIZEN ASSIST JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

201728699 GRPD 5/25/17 23:50 FIELD CONTACT W TETON BLVD&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER