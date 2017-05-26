Green River Police Reports: May 25, 2017

Green River Police Department responded to the following call:
|Dispatch #
|Agency
|Dispatch Date
|Call Type
|Location
|Incident Report #
|
201728489
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 7:17
|TRAFFIC STOP
|COMMERCE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation issued for speeding.
|
201728501
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 8:37
|PARKING PROBLEM
|750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER
|Parking citation issued for parking in a no parking zone.
|
201728502
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 8:38
|ANIMAL CALLS
|CALIFORNIA WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Animal Control Officers received a call of a rabbit in a cat trap.
|
201728508
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 8:53
|PARKING PROBLEM
|750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER
|Parking citation issued for parking in a no parking zone.
|
201728509
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 8:54
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
201728510
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 8:57
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000156
|Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to
|a report of a school bus light violation. Officers investigated the incident and contacted Alejandro Acosta,
|age 21 of Casper, who was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus.
|
201728518
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 9:24
|ILLEGAL DUMPING
|420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000157
|Officers received a report of someone using the reporting party’s outdoor trash can without permission.
|Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
201728536
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 11:00
|ESCORT
|
201728569
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 12:17
|FOLLOW UP
|RIDGE XING, GREEN RIVER
|
201728572
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 12:30
|FOLLOW UP
|200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
201728580
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 12:47
|TRAFFIC STOP
|E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
|Traffic citation for cell phone use.
|
201728582
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 12:53
|PROPERTY WATCH
|
201728585
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 13:01
|AGENCY ASSIST
|Officers assisted the Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check on conditions in a residence.
|
201728586
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 13:02
|PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY
|E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000158
|Officers met with a City of Green River employee, who reported damage to a fire hydrant. Officers completed
|a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.
|
201728594
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 13:24
|HARASSMENT
|Officers met with an individual at the police department, who reported possible harassment over the internet.
|
201728604
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 14:26
|VIN CHECK
|EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER
|
201728607
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 14:42
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
201728613
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 15:06
|NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000159
|Officers emptied the prescription drug drop box in the police department lobby for future destruction.
|
201728617
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 15:15
|ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY
|1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000160
|
201728624
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 15:46
|ANIMAL CALLS
|ALASKA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000161
|Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the owner of the
|dog, who advised their dog had gotten caught in their fence and when freed stopped barking.
|
201728631
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 16:03
|VIN CHECK
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|
201728635
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 16:22
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who had been sitting in the reporting party’s vehicle and
|left on foot. The individual had been at an appointment in the area and returned to their care taker.
|
201728637
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 16:25
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000162
|Officers responded to a report of juveniles jumping off porches in the area. Officers contacted the juveniles
|who were going door to door seeing if anyone needed yard work done. The juveniles were advised to be
|aware of posted notices about trespassing and solicitation.
|
201728644
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 16:56
|TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
|Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving erratically.
|
201728650
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 17:37
|SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY
|LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a report of individuals going door to door attempting to sell some kind of cleaner.
|
201728654
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 18:06
|PARKING PROBLEM
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers received a parking complaint of a parked vehicle blocking an alley.
|
201728658
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 18:43
|MEDICAL SERVICE
|Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.
|
201728659
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 18:47
|ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY
|UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000163
|
201728660
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 18:49
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
|Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist
|
201728667
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 19:19
|HARASSMENT
|Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of possible harassment.
|
201728671
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 20:24
|SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER
|
201705000164
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
|dispute.
|
201728673
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 20:42
|ATLS OF ANY KIND
|5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER
|
201728690
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 22:53
|SHOTS FIRED
|EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
|Officers responded to a report of two loud noises in the area. Officers checked the area and contacted the
|reporting party who advised they saw fireworks in the area.
|
201728693
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 23:14
|CITIZEN ASSIST
|JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
|
201728699
|GRPD
|
5/25/17 23:50
|FIELD CONTACT
|W TETON BLVD&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
