Green River Police Reports: May 25, 2017

May 26, 2017

Green River Police Department responded to the following call:

The charge is merely an accusation and individuals are presumed innocent
until and unless proven guilty.
Dispatch # Agency Dispatch Date Call Type Location Incident Report #

201728489

 GRPD

5/25/17 7:17

 TRAFFIC STOP COMMERCE DR&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation issued for speeding.

201728501

 GRPD

5/25/17 8:37

 PARKING PROBLEM 750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER
Parking citation issued for parking in a no parking zone.

201728502

 GRPD

5/25/17 8:38

 ANIMAL CALLS CALIFORNIA WAY, GREEN RIVER
Animal Control Officers received a call of a rabbit in a cat trap.

201728508

 GRPD

5/25/17 8:53

 PARKING PROBLEM 750 W 5TH N, GREEN RIVER
Parking citation issued for parking in a no parking zone.

201728509

 GRPD

5/25/17 8:54

 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201728510

 GRPD

5/25/17 8:57

 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS BRAMWELL ST, GREEN RIVER

201705000156
Officers responded to the Sweetwater County School District #2 Transportation Department, in reference to
a report of a school bus light violation. Officers investigated the  incident and contacted Alejandro Acosta,
age 21 of Casper, who was issued a citation for passing a stopped school bus.

201728518

 GRPD

5/25/17 9:24

 ILLEGAL DUMPING 420 UINTA DR, GREEN RIVER

201705000157
Officers received a report of someone using the reporting party’s outdoor trash can without permission.
Officers completed a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201728536

 GRPD

5/25/17 11:00

 ESCORT

201728569

 GRPD

5/25/17 12:17

 FOLLOW UP RIDGE XING, GREEN RIVER

201728572

 GRPD

5/25/17 12:30

 FOLLOW UP 200 MONROE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201728580

 GRPD

5/25/17 12:47

 TRAFFIC STOP E TETON BLVD, GREEN RIVER
Traffic citation for cell phone use.

201728582

 GRPD

5/25/17 12:53

 PROPERTY WATCH

201728585

 GRPD

5/25/17 13:01

 AGENCY ASSIST
Officers assisted the Wyoming Department of Family Services on a welfare check on conditions in a residence.

201728586

 GRPD

5/25/17 13:02

 PROPERTY DAMAGE LOW PRIORITY E 2ND ST S, GREEN RIVER

201705000158
Officers met with a City of Green River employee, who reported damage to a fire hydrant. Officers completed
a report regarding the incident, which is under investigation.

201728594

 GRPD

5/25/17 13:24

 HARASSMENT
Officers met with an individual at the police department, who reported possible harassment over the internet.

201728604

 GRPD

5/25/17 14:26

 VIN CHECK EVANS DR, GREEN RIVER

201728607

 GRPD

5/25/17 14:42

 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201728613

 GRPD

5/25/17 15:06

 NARCOTICS LOW PRIORITY 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201705000159
Officers emptied the prescription drug drop box in the police department lobby for future destruction.

201728617

 GRPD

5/25/17 15:15

 ACCIDENTS LOW PRIORITY 1615 HITCHING POST DR, GREEN RIVER

201705000160

201728624

 GRPD

5/25/17 15:46

 ANIMAL CALLS ALASKA DR, GREEN RIVER

201705000161
Animal Control Officers received a barking dog complaint. Animal Control Officers contacted the owner of the
dog, who advised their dog had gotten caught in their fence and when freed stopped barking.

201728631

 GRPD

5/25/17 16:03

 VIN CHECK 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER

201728635

 GRPD

5/25/17 16:22

 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person who had been sitting in the reporting party’s vehicle and
left on foot. The individual had been at an appointment in the area and returned to their care taker.

201728637

 GRPD

5/25/17 16:25

 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER

201705000162
Officers responded to a report of juveniles jumping off porches in the area. Officers contacted the juveniles
who were going door to door seeing if anyone needed yard work done. The juveniles were advised to be
aware of posted notices about trespassing and solicitation.

201728644

 GRPD

5/25/17 16:56

 TRAFFIC COMPLAINTS E FLAMING GORGE WAY, GREEN RIVER
Officers attempted to locate a vehicle described in a traffic complaint as driving erratically.

201728650

 GRPD

5/25/17 17:37

 SUSPICIOUS LOW PRIORITY LOGAN ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a report of individuals going door to door attempting to sell some kind of cleaner.

201728654

 GRPD

5/25/17 18:06

 PARKING PROBLEM JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers received a parking complaint of a parked vehicle blocking an alley.

201728658

 GRPD

5/25/17 18:43

 MEDICAL SERVICE
Officers assisted Castle Rock Ambulance Service on a medical call.

201728659

 GRPD

5/25/17 18:47

 ACCIDENTS HIGH PRIORITY UINTA DR&INDIAN HILLS DR, GREEN RIVER

201705000163

201728660

 GRPD

5/25/17 18:49

 CITIZEN ASSIST BRIDGER DR, GREEN RIVER
Officers contacted an individual by phone for a citizen assist

201728667

 GRPD

5/25/17 19:19

 HARASSMENT
Officers met with an individual, in reference to a report of possible harassment.

201728671

 GRPD

5/25/17 20:24

 SUSPICIOUS HIGH PRIORITY SOUTH CAROLINA DR, GREEN RIVER

201705000164
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the involved parties who had a verbal
dispute.

201728673

 GRPD

5/25/17 20:42

 ATLS OF ANY KIND 5 SHOSHONE AVE, GREEN RIVER

201728690

 GRPD

5/25/17 22:53

 SHOTS FIRED EVERS ST, GREEN RIVER
Officers responded to a report of two loud noises in the  area. Officers checked the area and contacted the
reporting party who advised they saw fireworks in the area.

201728693

 GRPD

5/25/17 23:14

 CITIZEN ASSIST JENSEN ST, GREEN RIVER

201728699

 GRPD

5/25/17 23:50

 FIELD CONTACT W TETON BLVD&UPLAND WAY, GREEN RIVER
