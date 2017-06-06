Rock Springs Police Department Seeking Public Help To Identify Shoplifter

UPDATE: The RSPD says the subject has been identified.

Original: The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the publics help to identify a male shoplifting suspect.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, officers responded to Wal-Mart on June 1st at approximately 3:06 p.m. for the report of shoplifting. A male suspect, entered the store and stole multiple items and left the store in a gray Toyota Camry. The suspect has dark hair and is estimated to be between 30 – 40 years old. If you have information regarding this male’s identity, please contact Officer Jennifer Chick at 307-352-1575 or send us a private message.