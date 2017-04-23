Sweetwater County Arrests: April 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Cody Adams, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, White Light To The Rear, Expired or Improper Registration. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:49 am.

Griffin Beach, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Open Container, No Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:23 am.

Logan Floyd, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Speeding 38/30, No Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:07 am.

Alonzo Kingsford, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-Stop At Stop Light. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:40 am.

Jeffrey Krueth, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-DWUI. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 2:03 am.

Shawn Marx, 44 of Grand Junction, CO, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:45 pm.

Johnny Mason, 38 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 8:28 pm.

Antonio Mejia Barraza, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, DWUI, POSS CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 3:00 am.

Martin Morales, 30 of Edinburg, TX, was booked on a reactivated charge for DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court; Arrest Time: 7:15 pm.

Scott Nelson, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Violation-DWUS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:05 pm.

Christopher Stanersen, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS-Subsequent. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:50 am.

Christopher Pearson, 45 of Gun Barrel City, TX, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Disturbing The Peace. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:08 pm.

Robert Downum, 50 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Delivery (Meth), Conspiracy To Delver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:08 pm.