Sweetwater County Arrests: March 16, 2018

GEHRING, DAVID MICHAEL

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1796, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1797, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #1794, CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court East

