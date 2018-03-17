Sweetwater County Arrests: March 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GEHRING, DAVID MICHAEL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1796, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1797, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
- Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Right Turns
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1794, CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court East
