Sweetwater County Arrests: March 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DEVINE, KAYANN MARIE

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-17SCSO

ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1802, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #1802, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-17RSPD MEJIA ISLAS, ALFREDO Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-17

Released: 2018-03-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1800, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East



TROESTER, JACOB GLENN

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-17

Released: 2018-03-17

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1799, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #1799, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

