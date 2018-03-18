Sweetwater County Arrests: March 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DEVINE, KAYANN MARIE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1801, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1802, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1802, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: Circuit Court East
MEJIA ISLAS, ALFREDO
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-17
Released: 2018-03-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1800, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
TROESTER, JACOB GLENN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-17
Released: 2018-03-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1799, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1799, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
