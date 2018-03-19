Sweetwater County Arrests: March 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CARROLL, SUSAN SOCORRO

Age: 50

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1807, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1805, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-03-18WHP METZGER, JOEY RENEE Age: 30

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking: 2018-03-18

Released: 2018-03-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1811, SURETY OR CASH, $180, Court: OTHER



WENGERT, MICHAEL WILLIAM Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-18SCSO ONTIVEROS, CANDY LYNN Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-18

Released: 2018-03-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1812, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



BURRESS, ROBERT DEAN

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1808, CASH, $660, Court: OTHER

2018-03-18WHP MOORE, JOSEPH PATRICK Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-18

Released: 2018-03-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

