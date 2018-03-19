Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 18, 2018

March 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CARROLL, SUSAN SOCORRO

Age: 50
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1807, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1805, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

METZGER, JOEY RENEE

Age: 30
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking: 2018-03-18
Released: 2018-03-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1811, SURETY OR CASH, $180, Court: OTHER

 

WENGERT, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1810, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

ONTIVEROS, CANDY LYNN

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-18
Released: 2018-03-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1812, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BURRESS, ROBERT DEAN

Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1806, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1808, CASH, $660, Court: OTHER

 

MOORE, JOSEPH PATRICK

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-18
Released: 2018-03-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
