Sweetwater County Arrests: March 19, 2018

GLEASON, RONALD JAMES
Age: 32
Address: MADISONVILLE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WUOLLE, TYLER JAMES
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MACIEL COYAZO, CESAR ARTURO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
STIEGELMEYER, TRISTEN VANCE
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MAESTAS, ERIC
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-19
Released: 2018-03-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1817, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
