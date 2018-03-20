Sweetwater County Arrests: March 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GLEASON, RONALD JAMES

Age: 32

Address: MADISONVILLE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #1813, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-19RSPD WUOLLE, TYLER JAMES Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1814, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-19GRPD

MACIEL COYAZO, CESAR ARTURO

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-03-19

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO

STIEGELMEYER, TRISTEN VANCE

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Burglary (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1818, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-19SCSO MAESTAS, ERIC Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-19

Released: 2018-03-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1817, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

