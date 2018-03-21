Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 20, 2018

March 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO

Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-20
Released: 2018-03-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1826, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court West

 

YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-20
Released: 2018-03-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1828, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

