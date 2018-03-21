Sweetwater County Arrests: March 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-20

Released: 2018-03-20 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1826, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court West



YOAK, JADIE LYNN

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-20

Released: 2018-03-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1828, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

