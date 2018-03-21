All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
IRONS, ETHAN ANTONIO
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-20
Released: 2018-03-20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-20
Released: 2018-03-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1826, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court West
YOAK, JADIE LYNN
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-20
Released: 2018-03-20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-20
Released: 2018-03-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1827, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1828, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 20, 2018"