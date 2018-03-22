Sweetwater County Arrests: March 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PHILLIPS, DANNY LEE

Age: 50

Address: CANBY, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-21

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WHP MATA, TESSA Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1839, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-21RSPD

AU, GI GI

Age: 32

Address: TRACY, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO

TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS,

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #1841, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-03-21RSPD