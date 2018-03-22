Sweetwater County Arrests: March 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PHILLIPS, DANNY LEE
Age: 50
Address: CANBY, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1838, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MATA, TESSA
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1839, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
AU, GI GI
Age: 32
Address: TRACY, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-21
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1841, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
