Sweetwater County Arrests: March 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1842, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1842, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-22RSPD MENDEZ RAMOS, RODOLFO ADRIAN Age: 32

Address: MESA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

RSPD

PARTINGTON, JAMES NELSON Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1846, CASH, $215, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-22RSPD MONDRAGON, RICKIE WAYNE Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-22SCSO

CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #1851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-22RSPD CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #1849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-22RSPD CULBERTSON, REHANA SHERYL Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-22RSPD BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE Age: 25

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-22RSPD NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-22

Released: 2018-03-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #1844, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: #1845, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

