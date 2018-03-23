Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 22, 2018

March 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YOUNG, JODY DEAN

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1842, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1842, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

MENDEZ RAMOS, RODOLFO ADRIAN

Age: 32
Address: MESA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

PARTINGTON, JAMES NELSON

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1846, CASH, $215, Court: Circuit Court West

 

MONDRAGON, RICKIE WAYNE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

CULBERTSON, REHANA SHERYL

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE

Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-22
Released: 2018-03-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #1844, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #1845, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
