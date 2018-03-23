Sweetwater County Arrests: March 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
YOUNG, JODY DEAN
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1842, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1842, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court East
MENDEZ RAMOS, RODOLFO ADRIAN
Age: 32
Address: MESA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1847, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PARTINGTON, JAMES NELSON
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1846, CASH, $215, Court: Circuit Court West
MONDRAGON, RICKIE WAYNE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1848, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CHERNY, KARRIS ANNE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1851, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
CHERNY, CHADWICK MICHAEL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1849, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1850, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
CULBERTSON, REHANA SHERYL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1852, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE
Age: 25
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
NELSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-22
Released: 2018-03-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #1844, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #1845, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
