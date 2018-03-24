Sweetwater County Arrests: March 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO VENABLE, JUSTIN CRAIG Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1855, CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-23RSPD

APPLEQUIST, PETER

Age: 59

Address: FARSON, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO SAUNDERS, FRISCO SANTIAGO Age: 46

Address: RIVERTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1858, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

2018-03-23SCSO

COMBS, SAMANTHA JON

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1865, CASH, $760, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1867, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #1866, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-23RSPD ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1862, CASH, $1890, Court: Circuit Court East

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #1864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-23SCSO DOHRMANN, REX HERMAN Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-03-23RSPD AVALOS, MARIO J Age: 27

Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-23

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-23WHP MUELLER, EVAN ZACHARY Age: 24

Address: LITTLETON, CO

Booking: 2018-03-23

Released: 2018-03-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1854, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

FLORES, MARCO ANTONIO Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-23

Released: 2018-03-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #1853, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

