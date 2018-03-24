Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 23, 2018

March 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

VENABLE, JUSTIN CRAIG

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1855, CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

 

APPLEQUIST, PETER

Age: 59
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

SAUNDERS, FRISCO SANTIAGO

Age: 46
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1858, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

 

COMBS, SAMANTHA JON

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1865, CASH, $760, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1867, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1866, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1862, CASH, $1890, Court: Circuit Court East
  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

DOHRMANN, REX HERMAN

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

AVALOS, MARIO J

Age: 27
Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

MUELLER, EVAN ZACHARY

Age: 24
Address: LITTLETON, CO
Booking: 2018-03-23
Released: 2018-03-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1854, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

FLORES, MARCO ANTONIO

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-23
Released: 2018-03-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1853, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
