Sweetwater County Arrests: March 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
VENABLE, JUSTIN CRAIG
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1855, CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East
APPLEQUIST, PETER
Age: 59
Address: FARSON, WY
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SAUNDERS, FRISCO SANTIAGO
Age: 46
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1858, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
COMBS, SAMANTHA JON
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1865, CASH, $760, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1867, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1866, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1862, CASH, $1890, Court: Circuit Court East
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1864, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DOHRMANN, REX HERMAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1859, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
AVALOS, MARIO J
Age: 27
Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT
Address: WEST VALLEY CIT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1861, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MUELLER, EVAN ZACHARY
Age: 24
Address: LITTLETON, CO
Booking: 2018-03-23
Released: 2018-03-23
Address: LITTLETON, CO
Booking: 2018-03-23
Released: 2018-03-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1854, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
FLORES, MARCO ANTONIO
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-23
Released: 2018-03-23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-23
Released: 2018-03-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1853, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 23, 2018"