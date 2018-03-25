Sweetwater County Arrests: March 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STUCKEY, LANGSTON TRE
Age: 22
Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1872, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1874, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1874, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1874, SURETY OR CASH, $1110, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCCOURT, WILLIAM BRADY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-24
Released: 2018-03-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1869, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1870, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1868, SURETY OR CASH, $1630, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1871, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
