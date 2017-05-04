Sweetwater County Arrests: May 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Carley Buckendorf, 32 of Johnstown, CO, was booked on a warrant for Probation Violation-POSS W/Intent To DEL(Meth), as well as a warrant for POSS CDS(Marj), and an NCIC hold for Pawnbroker False Info By Seller. Arresting Agency: District: Arrest Time: 10:55 am.

Jimmy Wolfe, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was booked on a warrant for Probation Violation-DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court.: Arrest Time: 10:32 am.