Sweetwater County Arrests: May 6, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Roman Aiono, 34 of Vernal, UT, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:25 am.

Jared Baumfalk, 47 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj), Use Of CDS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:30 pm.

Alexandra Butler, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj), Use Of CDS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:30 pm.

David Fennewald, 27 of Lanson, ID, was arrested for alleged Public Indecency-Exposure, Drunk In Public, Disturbing The Peace. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:38 am.

Jessica Hill, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal: Arrest Time: 7:00 pm.

Lisa Igo, 36 of Green River,WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA Fail To Provide Proof Of Liability Insurance. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 3:50 am.

Abel Paniagua, 28 of Lancaster, CA, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 11:20 am.