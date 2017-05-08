Sweetwater County Arrests: May 7, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Chance Pueblo, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:35 pm.

Ryan Thomas, 47 of Rimrock, AZ, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj-2nd), Use CSD(Marj). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 9:21 pm.

Lusvin Garcia Nava, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:07 pm.

Tyshaun Tacheene, 22 of Cameron, AZ, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public, Interference With Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:40 am.