Sweetwater County Arrests: May 8, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Caitlyn Alter, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Breach Of Peace, Assault-Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 8:02 pm.

Heather Cox, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was booked on a P&P hold for Probation Violation-Forgery-Endagering. Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal; Arrest Time: 12:27 pm.

Chelsea Fisher, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a P&P hold for Probation Violation-Interference W/PO. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:01 pm.

Harold Glaude, 47 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 4:45 am.

Samantha Maynard, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Violation-DWUI, as well as a warrant for DWUS. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 8:45 pm.

Cody Oller, 24 of Vawarance, KS, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(SHROOMS), POSS CDS(MARJ), Speeding(91/80). Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 1:47 am.

Cullen Serres, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:32 am.