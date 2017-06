A poker run to benefit the Red Desert Humane Society is set for Saturday, June 17th.

The 3rd Annual “Cruz for Critters” Poker Run begins at 9 a.m. with registration at the Eagles, 211 B Street, Rock Springs. Kick stands are up at 10 a.m.

Funds from this event benefit the Red Desert Humane Society in providing care for animals and education for the community on responsible pet ownership.