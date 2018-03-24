CSA Looking For Underground Miners

CSA is in need of several underground miners immediately to work in Utah at Lila Canyon. These positions are open now!

You MUST have prior mining experience. The site is looking to hire on perm.

Experienced Miner – up to $24.00 hour

Papered Miner – $26.00-$27.00 hour

$90.00 a day per diem if traveling

If you have prior mining experience and you are interested please complete our online application at WWW.csa.jobs or come to our local office at 2702 Commercial Way in Rock Springs. We will contact those that have prior experience to set up interviews.

(Paid Advertisement)