Daggett County Releases Additional Information on Sheriff’s Resignation

The Sheriff’s Office in Daggett County, Utah has released additional information on the Sheriff Jerry R. Jorgensen’s recent resignation.

According to a release from Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, Jorgensen resigned as Daggett County Sheriff effective Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The chief deputy, Captain Chris Collett, is currently in charge of the sheriff’s office until the Daggett County commission meeting on Tuesday when the commissioners will appoint an acting sheriff until the official recommendation is made by the County Republican Committee. Any questions about the election timing/process have not yet been answered and will likely be made available once the committee makes their selection.

The resignation comes after 80 inmates were removed from the Daggett County Jail on February 17, 2017 as a result of an ongoing misconduct investigation. Following a meeting on the investigation’s findings, two correction officers at the Daggett County Jail were terminated and the Daggett County Jail commander resigned.

According to the release, Sheriff Jorgensen’s resignation was voluntary and came because of his desire to help the county move forward in the process with Utah Department of Corrections to return inmates to the Daggett County Jail. He felt a clean break with a new sheriff would facilitate that more quickly.

Sheriff Jorgensen personally made the request to corrections in early January for an investigation when information came to him involving possible mistreatment of inmates. According to the sheriff’s office, he recognized the allegations as very serious and took decisive action. Sheriff Jorgensen is involved in the investigation because he was in charge of the sheriff’s office and “takes responsibility for what happened while under his command,” according to the press release.

Sheriff Jorgensen started with Daggett County October 29, 2007 as the Jail Commander of the Daggett County Jail. He was elected sheriff in 2010, and began his first term as sheriff in January of 2011. He was reelected in the 2014 election.