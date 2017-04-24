Daggett County Sheriff Resigns

The Sheriff in Daggett County, Utah has resigned from his position.

According to a release from Daggett County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry R. Jorgensen resigned as Daggett County Sheriff effective Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Sheriff Jorgensen started with Daggett County October 29, 2007 as the Jail Commander of the Daggett County Jail. He was elected sheriff in 2010, and began his first term as sheriff in January of 2011. He was reelected in the 2014 election.

The resignation comes after 80 inmates were removed from the Daggett County Jail on February 17, 2017 as a result of the ongoing misconduct investigation. Following a meeting on the investigation’s findings, two correction officers at the Daggett County Jail were terminated and the Daggett County Jail commander resigned.

The misconduct investigation is still ongoing, and no further information on the misconduct allegations is available at this time.