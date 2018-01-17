Latest

Daily Sports Schedule: January 17, 2018

January 17, 2018

Daily High School Sports Schedule, including Western Wyoming Community College Athletics.

High School Girl’s Basketball

Nothing Scheduled

High School Boy’s Basketball

Nothing Scheduled

High School Boys Swimming

Nothing Scheduled

High School Wrestling

Rock Springs @ Evanston

High School Alpine Skiing

Nothing Scheduled

High School Nordic Skiing

Nothing Scheduled

Rock Springs Miners Hockey

Nothing Scheduled

Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling

Nothing Scheduled

Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball

WWCC vs Casper College 5:30 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball

WWCC vs Casper College 7:30 p.m.

