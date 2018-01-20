Latest

Daily Sports Schedule: January 20, 2018

January 20, 2018

High School Girl’s Basketball

Rock Springs Tigers @ Jackson 1 p.m.

Farson-Eden Pronghorns @ Cokeville

Pinedale Wranglers vs Lyman

Big Piney Punchers vs Wind River

Kemmerer Rangers vs Wind River

Mountain View Buffalos @ Star Valley

Manila Mustangs vs Intermountain Christian

Memorial Hospital Sleeping

High School Boy’s Basketball

Rock Springs Tigers @ Jackson 2:30 p.m.

Farson-Eden Pronghorns @ Cokeville

Pinedale Wranglers vs Lyman

Big Piney Punchers vs Wind River

Kemmerer Rangers vs Wind River

Mountain View Buffalos @ Star Valley

Manila Mustangs vs Intermountain Christian

High School Boys Swimming

High School Wrestling

Idaho Falls Tournament

Local Teams in Attendance

  • Green River
  • Rock Springs
  • Evanston

Lander Invitational

Local Teams in Attendance

  • Mountain View
  • Pinedale
  • Kemmerer
  • Big Piney

Lyman @ Orem, Utah

High School Alpine Skiing

Pinedale @ Kelly Walsh

High School Nordic Skiing

Pinedale @ Cody

Rock Springs Miners Hockey

Black Butte Battle on the Ice Tournament Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Rock Springs Ice Arena

Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling

Western Wyoming Community College @ Northeastern Junior College

Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball

Western Wyoming Community College vs Gillette 3 p.m. WWCC Gymnasium

Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball

Western Wyoming Community College vs Gillette 3 p.m. WWCC Gymnasium

