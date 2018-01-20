Daily Sports Schedule: January 20, 2018

High School Girl’s Basketball
Rock Springs Tigers @ Jackson 1 p.m.
Farson-Eden Pronghorns @ Cokeville
Pinedale Wranglers vs Lyman
Big Piney Punchers vs Wind River
Kemmerer Rangers vs Wind River
Mountain View Buffalos @ Star Valley
Manila Mustangs vs Intermountain Christian
High School Boy’s Basketball
Rock Springs Tigers @ Jackson 2:30 p.m.
Farson-Eden Pronghorns @ Cokeville
Pinedale Wranglers vs Lyman
Big Piney Punchers vs Wind River
Kemmerer Rangers vs Wind River
Mountain View Buffalos @ Star Valley
Manila Mustangs vs Intermountain Christian
High School Boys Swimming
High School Wrestling
Idaho Falls Tournament
Local Teams in Attendance
- Green River
- Rock Springs
- Evanston
Lander Invitational
Local Teams in Attendance
- Mountain View
- Pinedale
- Kemmerer
- Big Piney
Lyman @ Orem, Utah
High School Alpine Skiing
Pinedale @ Kelly Walsh
High School Nordic Skiing
Pinedale @ Cody
Rock Springs Miners Hockey
Black Butte Battle on the Ice Tournament Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Rock Springs Ice Arena
Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling
Western Wyoming Community College @ Northeastern Junior College
Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball
Western Wyoming Community College vs Gillette 3 p.m. WWCC Gymnasium
Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball
Western Wyoming Community College vs Gillette 3 p.m. WWCC Gymnasium
