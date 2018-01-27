Latest

Daily Sports Schedule: January 27, 2018

January 27, 2018

High School Girl’s Basketball

Nothing Scheduled

 

High School Boy’s Basketball

Nothing Scheduled

 

High School Boys Swimming

Campbell County Invitational

Local Schools Competing

  • Green River
  • Rock Springs

Pinedale Invitational

Local Schools Competing

  • Pinedale
  • Big Piney
  • Evanston
  • Lyman
  • Kemmerer

High School Wrestling

Ron Thon Tournament @ Riverton

Local Schools Competing

  • Green River
  • Rock Springs
  • Evanston
  • Lyman
  • Mountain View
  • Big Piney
  • Kemmerer

High School Alpine Skiing

Pinedale @ Casper

High School Nordic Skiing

Pinedale @ Soldier Hollow

Rock Springs Miners Hockey

Rock Springs Lady Miners vs Laramie Lady Outlaws 6:30 p.m.

Rock Springs Miners vs Park County Ice Cats 8:30 p.m.

Western Wyoming Community College Wrestling

Western Wyoming Community College @ Apodaca Duals, Powell

Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball

Western Wyoming Community College @ Little Big Horn College

Western Wyoming Community College Men’s Basketball

Western Wyoming Community College @ Little Big Horn College

Arenacross Racing

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Racing to follow

