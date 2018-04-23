Dale Davis Announces Candidacy For County Clerk

Dale Davis has announced his candidacy for County Clerk in Sweetwater County.

Davis currently serves as the County Clerk of Sweetwater County. He was elected into the office in 2006 and took office in 2007. He has worked in the County Clerk’s Office since 1991.

The County Clerk is elected to a four-year term and is responsible for many area of county government. According to the Sweetwater County website, these areas include being clerk to the Board of County Commissioners and require that the clerk maintain commission meeting minutes, resolutions, correspondence files, liquor licenses, and other documents relating to board business.

The clerk also:

Acts as the county budget officer

Issues vehicle titles and maintains appropriate documents

Issues warrants in payment of bills (including payrolls)

Maintains pertinent records and documentation

Recording of documents, the filing of maps, and maintaining cross-reference indexes to these records

Serves as the chief election officer of the county by conducting county, state, and federal elections held within the county

Additionally, the County Clerk’s Office provides for subsequent retrieval of records for public viewing, produces copies and certifications of records, and provides scanned duplicates of records.

The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office is May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018.