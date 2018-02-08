Dalton and Company Use Hot Shooting to Down Utah State, 83-65

Laramie, WY – The Cowboys shot 50 percent from the field and senior forward Hayden Dalton added 27 points to lead Wyoming past Utah State 83-65 on Wednesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium. Dalton is now one-point shy of 1,000 for his career in the Brown and Gold.

“I thought we had a good few days of preparation for tonight’s game,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “We didn’t let the Fresno State game stay in our minds too long, but I think it speaks highly of our conference how competitive the teams are across the board. All you have to do is look at the standings to see how competitive this league is, and because of that this was an important game for us in the sense of trying to create some separation between us and some other teams.”

Dalton shot 8-of-13 from the field to lead all scorers with 27 points, his fifth 20-point performance in the last six outings and 10th of the season. The Pokes are 9-1 this year when Dalton scores at least 20 points. Junior guard Justin James added 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting and tallied a game-high six assists, matching his season best.

The Pokes shot 50 percent from the field for the sixth time this season. It was the fourth time this year that the Pokes have shot 50 percent after shooting in the 30 percent range the game before. Wyoming held the advantage on the glass 34-30. The Pokes recorded 11 second chance points and scored 17 points off of Aggie turnovers.

The Pokes return to action on Saturday heading to UNLV for a 6:00 p.m. start in the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:30 p.m.