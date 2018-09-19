Dan Starzinski Wins the Ram Masters Invitational, Sets Tournament Record

Fort Collins, Colo. (Sept. 18, 2018) — Dan Starzinski set a new Ram Masters Invitational tournament record of 11-under par, 199 to capture his first collegiate individual title on Tuesday. Starzinski shot his second consecutive round of 66 (-4) on Tuesday to go with rounds of 67 and 66 on Monday. He entered the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational with a one-stroke lead and extended that lead on Tuesday to win by seven strokes over Parathakorn Suyasri of Colorado State. The tournament was hosted by Colorado State at the Fort Collins Country Club.

Tuesday was also a good day for the Wyoming team, as the Cowboys posted the second lowest score in the final round of 280 (+3) to move up two spots and finish in sixth place in the field of 17 teams. The Pokes final team score for the 54-hole event was 860 (+20).

Advertisement

“Dan (Starzinski) played great again today,” said UW Director of Golf and Head Coach Joe Jensen. “He set a tournament record. He played consistent all week, and that is something we are trying to get all our players to do. Dan just played his game. He didn’t treat today any differently that he did yesterday or last weekend. He trusted his routine and his process. As a player, that makes you comfortable. He took it one hole at a time and played with patience. I’m proud of him. He did a really nice job.

Sophomore Carl Underwood tied for 38th, with a three-round total of 218 (+8). True freshman Tyler Severin finished in a tie for 47th at 220 (+10). Senior John Murdock tied for 62nd at 223 (+13), and true freshman Jimmy Dales finished in 93rd place, with a 250 (+40). Two Cowboys also competed as individuals. True freshman Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot a 216 (+6) and tied for 31st while redshirt freshman Jared Edeen placed 79th, with a 228 (+18).

The team title was won by host Colorado State with a 836 (-4). Illinois State finished second at 850 (+10). South Dakota was third with a 854 (+14). Denver shot the best score of the final round, a 282 (+2), for a three-round total of 855 (+15), and Northern Colorado placed fifth, one stroke ahead of the Cowboys, at 859 (+19).

Advertisement

In the race for the individual title Starzinski’s 199 (-11) outdistanced Parathakorn Suyasri of Colorado State, who shot a combined score of 206 (-4).

Starzinski broke the tournament record by two strokes. The previous record was set a year ago by Francois Lagraulet of UMKC. He shot a 201 (-9) in 2017.

The Cowboys will return to action on Monday and Tuesday, September 24-25 at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational hosted by the University of Colorado in Boulder.