Dancers Moved By Historic Lands To Perform in Rock Springs

The Repertory Dance Theatre will be performing in Rock Springs High School Theatre on Wednesday, January 31 at 7 p.m. Part of the Community Fine Arts Center’s performance series, RDT will present “Dancing the Bears Ears.”

RDT will present three works created by William “Bill” Evans, a dancer, choreographer and teacher who had a major impact in the development of Repertory Dance Theatre.

Bill’s dedication to the art of dance has influenced artists and audiences worldwide. His work explores a diverse arena filled with movement that celebrates the power of dance to communicate, to entertain, and to enlighten. His choreography applauds the power of the human spirit.

Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT), founded in 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a professional modern dance repertory company dedicated to the creation, performance, perpetuation and appreciation of modern dance.

For tickets or more information about the performance or other activities at the Community Fine Arts Center, call or visit the center at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, or visit www.cfac4art.com and find them on Facebook. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.