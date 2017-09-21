Dancing with the Local Stars Raises $8500 To House The Homeless

The recent Dancing with the Local Stars event raised $8500 to help house the homeless in Sweetwater County.
Locals showed off their dance skills on Friday to benefit the Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Housing 1st Program.
The First Place prize was awarded to Tony Richno and dancing partner Courtney Joy. The duo also won the Viewer’s Choice award.
Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley and dancing partner Rebecca Frost Mayer danced away with the Most Artistic award.
Proceeds from the event will help to house local homeless people with mental illness. The Housing 1st Program also provides additional case management to help participants become independent.
Participants in the Dancing with the Local Stars event included:
- Hannah Martin, of the Rock Academy, dancing with Michael Nelson, of High Plains Physical Therapy
- Jon Fernandez, of the City of Green River Parks and Recreation and a teacher at just Dance Studio, dancing with Rachelle Morris, of Young at Heart Early Learning Center
- Rebecca Frost Mayer, Assistant Professor of Dance at WWCC, dancing with Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley
- Bradlee Skinner, Theatre Director at Green River High School, dancing with Ashley Wells, of Simplot
