Dancing With The Local Stars Tonight

Tickets are still available for tonight’s Dancing with the Local Stars, a fundraiser to help house the homeless in Sweetwater County.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Young at Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs with the event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $40 each at the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers. If available, a limited number of tickets may be sold at the door.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Housing 1st Program. The program helps to house local homeless people with mental illness, and it provides additional case management to help participants become independent.

Local dancers include:

Hannah Martin, of the Rock Academy, dancing with Michael Nelson, of High Plains Physical Therapy

Jon Fernandez, of the City of Green River Parks and Recreation and a teacher at just Dance Studio, dancing with Rachelle Morris, of Young at Heart Early Learning Center

Rebecca Frost Mayer, Assistant Professor of Dance at WWCC, dancing with Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley

Bradlee Skinner, Theatre Director at Green River High School, dancing with Ashley Wells, of Simplot

Courtney Joy, experienced dancer and instructor, dancing with Tony Richno, of the Bureau of Land Management