Dancing With The Local Stars Postponed

The Sweetwater Family Resource Center regrets to announce the Dancing with the Local Stars, scheduled for Friday, November 9th has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts and has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 9th.

Those who purchased tickets can still use them for the event on February 9th, or can get a full refund at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, 756 Pilot Butte Ave. in Rock Springs.

According to Dr. Brian Kaumo, Sweetwater Family Resource Center Executive Director, “I would like to thank everyone who has supported and continue to support the important work on behalf of the residents of Sweetwater County, and we look forward to seeing everyone on February 9th”.