Davis, Edmonds to Compete at Arkansas Qualifier

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 14, 2018) – Cowgirl sprints standouts Jerayah Davis and Jordan Edmonds will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday to compete in the Arkansas Qualifier at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Davis and Edmonds will each compete in the women’s 60 meters on Friday while Edmonds is also entered in the women’s 200 meters, as both attempt to secure qualifying spots to the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

“It gives them one more really good opportunity before conference on a fast track, in a nice facility and against good competition to hopefully improve upon their marks from earlier in the year,” UW head coach Bryan Berryhill said of the meet.

Davis and Edmonds have formed a dynamic one-two punch in the sprints events this season. Edmonds, a Colorado Springs, Colo., native, won the women’s 55 meters at the Power Meet in December and subsequently earned Mountain West Women’s Track Athlete of the Week honors. In January at the Powder River Dual in Gillette, Wyo., the pair finished back-to-back in both the 60 meters and 200 meters, with Davis winning both by a slim margin while Edmonds was runner-up in each.

At the Don Kirby Invitational last weekend, Edmonds recorded the No. 4 time on the UW all-time list for the women’s 200 meters, clocking 24.37 seconds to finish 17th in a stacked field of over 100 athletes. Davis, a Casper, Wyo., native, previously posted the No. 5 time in UW annals, 24.39, at the Powder River Dual. Both athletes are also ranked in the UW all-time top 10 for the 60 meters. Davis holds the record at 7.25 seconds, while Edmonds is tied for ninth at 7.60.

The field at the Arkansas Qualifier will feature a variety of top women’s teams, including No. 1 Arkansas, No. 2 USC, No. 23 Kansas and Oklahoma State. Davis and Edmonds will run in the prelims of the women’s 60 meters on Friday at 4:30 p.m. MT, while the finals of the event are scheduled for 5:20 p.m. MT. Edmonds will run in the 200 meters at 6:15.