Day 1 State High School Golf Results For Area Teams/Players

After play at the first of the 4A Wyoming State High School Golf Tournament the Rock Springs Lady Tigers sit in eight place in the team standing with 314 total strokes points. Casper Kelly Walsh leads the event with 244 strokes followed by Thunder Basin at 269 and Casper Natrona with 274. Evanston and Green River register no score in the team competition.

Area Individual results:

#2 Kyra Sponenburgh, Evanston – 79

T#26 Sydney Legerski, Rock Springs – 103

T#29 Audrey Feagler, Rock Springs – 104

T#33 Ashlee Mohar, Rock Springs 107

#38 Samantha Burrow, Green River 116

#39 Kaylee Lundgren, Green River 117

#43 Ja’Lynn Reichenberg, Evanston 150

In the Boys competion, Green River is in 10th place with 403. Cheyenne East leads with 301 followed by Kelly Walsh with 304 and Cheyenne Central at 323. Evanston is fourth in the team competition with 340.

Area results:

T#8 Brady Hurd, Evanston 79

T#12 – Braxton Lind, Evanston 81

#21 Domonic D’Anzi, Evasnton 87

#33 Mason Smith, Evanston 93

T#36 Kaleb Saccamano, Green River 96

#43 Trevor Moser, Green River 99

#44 Brad Eveatt, Green River 102

#47 Drew Gibson, Green River 106

#48 Connar Wilkins, Green River 107