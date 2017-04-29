It’s Day Two Of The Remote Control Car Racing Championships

It’s day two of the 11th Annual Rock Mountain Carpet Championships, a regional remote control (RC) car event. The event is being put on by the Sweetwater RC Racers. Competitors from Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming are competing in the two day event which started last night.

Eleven different classes of RC cars are competing on the carpeted course set-up in the Small Hall at the Sweetwater Event Complex. Racing will start up this morning at 9:00 am. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Racers in each class will compete in qualifying races with top times moving unto Saturday’s main events where the top three placers win trophies.