It’s Day Two Of The Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo

Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo continues today at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. The Second Go – 1st Performance will take place at 8:30 this morning with the 2nd Performance of the Second Go at 6:00 pm tonight. Those performance will take place at the outdoor arena.

At 2:00 pm the 2nd Go Cutting performance will take place at the indoor arena and the crowning of this year’s State Rodeo Queen will take place at 5:15 in outdoor arena.

The rodeo will continue through Saturday. Tickets for all performances can be purchased at the gate or at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Dewar Drive.