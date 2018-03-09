Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday

People are reminded to set their clocks an hour forward for the beginning of daylight saving time on Sunday.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018, daylight saving time begins and clocks will “spring ahead” one hour.

Most of the United States observes daylight saving time, with the exception of Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, and most of Arizona. The Navajo Nation does observe daylight saving time, even in Arizona.

For safety, many fire departments across the country encourage people to use daylight saving time as a reminder to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 4, 2018.