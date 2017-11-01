Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

People get an extra hour of sleep this weekend as daylight saving time ends.

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2017, daylight saving time ends and clocks will “fall back” one hour.

Most of the United States observes daylight saving time, with the exception of Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, and most of Arizona. The Navajo Nation does observe daylight saving time, even in Arizona.

For safety, many fire departments across the country encourage people to use daylight saving time as a reminder to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

Daylight saving time begins again on Sunday, March 11, 2018.