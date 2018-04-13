DCI Warns About CBD Oils Containing THC

Recent laboratory analysis by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation found the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in many CBD Oils which claim to contain very low or no THC.

In a press release, Wyoming DCI said the office has received multiple inquiries as to the legality of CBD Oils. These CBD Oils are being distributed at multiple locations throughout Wyoming including at pet stores, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Many of these products claim to contain very low or no THC. However, testing has confirmed the presence of THC in many of the items received by DCI.

THC is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and Wyoming state law prohibits the possession, use, or distribution of substances containing any THC, which is considered a Schedule I controlled substance.

The only exception to the law is if someone possesses a “Hemp Extract Registration Card” issued by the Wyoming Department of Health. There are a small number of active Hemp Extract Registration Cards in the State of Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation is reminding everyone that the possession, use, and/or distribution of any substance containing THC is illegal.