Deadline Approaches For Rock Springs Fireworks Contract

The City of Rock Springs needs to raise at least $900 more in order to put on a fireworks display this Fourth of July.

A fireworks fund has received approximately $9,100 in donations for the 2018 Fourth of July display. A minimum of $10,000 must be raised by the end of January in order for the City of Rock Springs to enter into a contract for the show.

No fireworks display took place in Rock Springs during Independence Day 2017 due to budget cuts. In response to public outcry, the City of Rock Springs has created a donation fund to provide a way for the community to fund its own display.

In October, the Rock Springs City Council voted for a community donation website to collect donations for the Fourth of July Fireworks. In November, the page was launched and began accepting community donations via PayPal.

Donations are accepted online at RSFireworks.com. In-person donations are also accepted at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, Civic Center, and City Hall.

If the $10,000 minimum is not raised in time, the donated funds will be carried over for the 2019 fireworks display.

Current fireworks funds include the kick-off donations from WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls as well as donations from the City of Rock Springs, Kelly’s Convenience Centers, and Bunning Transfer.