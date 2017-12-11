December 11th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 17. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.