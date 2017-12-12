December 12th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
