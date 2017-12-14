December 14th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.