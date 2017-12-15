December 15th Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Windy.