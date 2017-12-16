December 16th Rock Springs And Green River Weather

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 8 am. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 m. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Blustery.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.