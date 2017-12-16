Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Today – Snow likely, mainly after 8 am. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 m. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Blustery.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Be the first to comment on "December 16th Rock Springs And Green River Weather"